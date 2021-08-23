BSNL Rs 1498 annual data voucher, Vi Rs 1699 postpaid plan and other new offers under Rs 2000 you can go for

Telecom companies have been upping their game and have introduced new offers including prepaid, p[ostpaid, under Rs 2000. These are long-term plans and some also give access to streaming benefits. While these plans may seem a little expensive to users because of the potential tariff hikes, they offer year-long benefits so users looking for long-term benefits can opt for these plans.

Starting with Vi, the telco has introduced two new premium postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The Rs 1699 postpaid plans include unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It comes with unlimited data benefits and 100 SMS per day or 3000 SMSes per month. Apart from this, the postpaid plan also offers free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar VIP, Vi movies and more. Users also get access to international and domestic lounges at least four times a year. The best bit is that it offers multi-connection and up to three members.

Coming to government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan will be available starting August 23 in all circles. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work.

Airtel recently introduced its combo Airtel Black plans for consumers focussing on home solutions. Airtel Black is giving a plan priced at Rs 1598 with a combination of postpaid and broadband plans. The postpaid benefits will give the same two connections as stated in the above plan. However, it will come with 105GB which is less as compared to the above-stated plan. It also comes with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. The broadband plan that comes with this plan gives 200mbps speed with unlimited data and unlimited calls. It also gives access to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xtream benefits.

Airtel and Jio also offer premium postpaid plans priced at Rs 1599 and Rs 1499 respectively. Airtel's premium family postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1599, it will give unlimited data which means it comes with 500GB monthly data with up to 200GB after the consumption of the allotted data quota. The plan comes with two connections -- one regular and one family add-on connection and unlimited calls. The plans give a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. Its premium benefits include Handset protection, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Juggernaut books, Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk premium.

Jio also offers an annual postpaid plan at Rs 1499. The plan gives 300GB of data after which the telco charges Rs 10 per GB. It gives 500GB rollover data with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, VIP subscription of DIsney+ Hotstar and Jio apps. The plan also gives unlimited calls. This is an individual plan and family connections with no add-on family connections.



