BSNL Rs 198 data-only voucher gives 50 days validity, check similar plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi

Telecom companies including Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that give data benefits. These plans come in handy to users who are looking for additional data benefits if they are running short on data. Some of these plans also give access to streaming benefits. Some data plans act as stand-alone plans for users not looking for other benefits, and some plans work as add-on plans and give benefits on top of existing plans. Most of these plans are priced under Rs 500 but some plans also range higher, like the ones which give annual benefits.

Starting with government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which offers a range of data prepaid plans which are known for their validity among other plans. BSNL offers a data prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 98 which gives 22 days validity and 2GB daily data. After 2GB, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. It also gives access to Eros Now services. BSNL offers Rs 198 plan which gives 2GB daily data with 50 days validity. After 2GB daily data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The telco offer work from home plans priced at Rs 151 and Rs 251 which offer 40GB and 70GB data along with access to Zing.

Airtel gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 131 that gives access to 100 MB data and gives access to Amazon Prime for 30 days, Airtel XStream, Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music for free. The validity of the plan is the same as the existing plan. Another plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 248 that gives 25GB data with a premium subscription to Wynk and is valid till the existing validity of the plan. Airtel also gives a data plan priced at Rs 401 which gives 30 GB of data for 28 days and access to VIP Disney+ Hotstar for a month.



Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 151. This is a work-from-home data plan and gives unlimited 30GB data for 30 days. The next in this range is Jio's Rs 201 prepaid plan which is a work-from-home data plan and gives unlimited 40GB data for 30 days. Jio also has a Rs 251 data-only plan that gives unlimited 50GB data for 30 days. Jio offers a data-only prepaid plan at Rs 499 from Jio that gives 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 56 days. There are no voice calls with this plan.

Vi also offers a data-only plan priced at Rs 251 which gives 50GB for 28 days. Vi also gives a prepaid plan at Rs 351 that gives 100GB for 56 days. The next in this range is a data-only plan priced at Rs 355 that gives 50GB for 28 days along with access to Zee5 Premium.



