BSNL Rs 499 prepaid voucher gives 90 days validity and 2GB daily data, check similar plans

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers a range of prepaid plans priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500 that give generous validities, data and other benefits. Even though the telco recently reduced validities on some of its prepaid plans, it still offers the maximum validity as compared to other telcosFollowing is the list of all prepaid plans and vouchers from BSNL that give data and calling benefits. Some of these plans also offer streaming benefits.

BSNL offers a special tariff voucher at Rs 499 that gives 90 days validity. It offers 2GB of daily data and gives 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with unlimited calls and BSNL tunes with access to the Zing app.

BSNL also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 429 that gives unlimited free voice calls, along with 100 SMS per day and access to high-speed 1GB daily data after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. This plan comes with EROS Now streaming benefits. This plan has a validity of 81 days.

BSNL Rs 447 STV offers 100GB high-speed data for 60 days after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also gives unlimited calls with 100 SMS and BSNL Tunes and Eros Now entertainment services. BSNL also offers a prepaid plan with 60 days validity that gives 2 GB to be consumed within 60 days with 100 minutes free voice any-net in home LSA and National roaming including Mumbai and Delhi for 60 days and after freebies calls will be charged at 30paisa per minute along with free PRBT default tune for 60 days.

BSNL has a plan at Rs 395 that gives 2GB daily data after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also offers 3000 minutes of on-net voice calls and 1800 minutes of off-net voice calls. The validity of this plan is 71 days.

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 400

BSNL Rs 319 prepaid plan: BSNL offers a prepaid plan at Rs 319 that gives the validity of 75 days, and comes with access to unlimited calls with 10GB data and 300 SMS.

BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan: BSNL Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan gives its users unlimited voice calls and 2GB daily data for 60 days. The overall validity of the plan is 365 days. Users opting for the first recharge Rs 365 plan will also get free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and 100 free SMS per day. Users must note that they get high speed till the consumption of 2GB daily data after which the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also gives unlimited calls to any network. Even though the validity of the PV is 365 days, the users can avail unlimited voice and data freebies with PRBT for 60 days. After 60 days, they can get unlimited data and calling benefits by recharging vouchers.

Rs 398 prepaid plan: BSNL Rs 398 offers unlimited calls with 100 free SMS and 30-days validity. The Free SMS per day will be applicable in home and national roaming including the MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. The telco notes that the SMS or voice benefits, under the Rs 398 offer cannot be used for outgoing premium numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable shortcodes.



