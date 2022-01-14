BSNL Rs 599 work from home plan gives 5GB daily data for 84 days, check all offers

Work from home data plans, as the name suggests, was introduced for people stuck at home when the pandemic struck two years ago. Two years later, the work-from-home plans are still relevant as some people continue working from home owing to new variants of the virus. One of the most popular work from home plans is from BSNL that gives 5GB daily data for 84 days. For users who are not looking for speed benefits can go for the Rs 599 prepaid plan that offers generous data as well as validity.

BSNL Work from Home STV 599: BSNL's Special Tariff Voucher (STV) offers unlimited free voice calling and national roaming including the MTNL roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also offers unlimited data till the limit of 5GB data per day is reached. After a limit of 5GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day to any network including MTNL networks. The plan has a validity of 84 days. STV 599 can be activated through CTOPUP, BSNL's website or self-care activation.

BSNL also gives a work-from-home prepaid plan priced at Rs 251. This plan offers 70GB data for 30 days. This plan is data-specific and users have to recharge separately if they want to avail of calling or SMS benefits with this plan. It also gives a work-from-home prepaid plan priced at Rs 151 that gives 40GB for a validity of 30 days. These plans are applicable for PAN India for all recharge customers. Users can recharge through BSNL online recharge portal, My BSNL App, Retailer, and other third-party sites.



Meanwhile, Vi is giving two prepaid plans priced at Rs 298 and Rs 418. These work-from-home plans offer 50GB and 100GB data for 28 days and 56 days respectively. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV. Jio offers work from home plans at Rs 181 and Rs 241 that give 30GB and 40GB data respectively. Jio also gives a Rs 301 work from home prepaid plan that offers unlimited 50 GB of data for 30 days. Work from home plans from Jio are data specific. If users wish to get calling or SMS benefits, they can do so from data vouchers.



