BSNL Rs 599 work from home plan to give unlimited night-time data, here is what it offers

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is rolling out a free unlimited night-time data plan at Rs 599 from July 21, 2021. As part of a special Eid offer, the PSU is giving unlimited free data from 12 AM to 5 AM every day without any increase in the tariff. The work-from-home plan gives unlimited calls to any network, unlimited data with unrestricted speed to 40 Kbps after 5GB per day, 100 free SMS per day to any network, free BSNL tunes, and free OTT subscription to Zing music app. Customers getting this plan for Rs 599 can avail these freebies for 84 days. The plan also gives free BSNL tunes and a free OTT subscription to Zing music app.

"On the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha, the competent authority has decided to introduce a new facility of free night data (from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours) with WFH STV-599 for new as well as the existing customer of STV-599 under the GSM prepaid mobile services," BSNL in a statement noted. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. It is not clear for how long the telco has rolled out this offer.

BSNL also offers a short-term voucher at Rs 447 that offers 100GB high-speed data for 60 days after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also gives unlimited calls with 100 SMS and BSNL Tunes and Eros Now entertainment services. BSNL also offers a prepaid plan with 60 days validity that gives 2 GB to be consumed within 60 days with 100 minutes free voice any-net in home LSA and National roaming including Mumbai and Delhi for 60 days and after freebies calls will be charged at 30paisa per minute along with free PRBT default tune for 60 days.

In related news, BSNL has also reintroduced offers wherein it gives Google's smart devices for a discount. The offer went live from July 16 for 90 days wherein BSNL broadband customers will get the smart devices at a discounted rate. BSNL's existing as well as new customers who subscribe to FTTH, Air Fiber, DSL Broadband, or BBoWiFi (Broadband over WiFi) services can avail of the offer.

Users must note that this offer can be availed by customers who pay a minimum monthly cost of Rs 799 and above for annual broadband plans from the categories mentioned above. As part of the discounted offer, annual BSNL broadband subscribers will get Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub smart devices at a monthly charge of Rs 99 and Rs 199 respectively, if they pay a one-time charge amount for their subscription of 12 and 13 months respectively.



