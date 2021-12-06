BSNL Rs 94 plan gives 75 days validity and 3GB data, check similar plans under Rs 250

At a time when prepaid tariff hikes are shooting through the roof, government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stuck with its humble Special Tariff Voucher (STV)s priced under Rs 250 that give validities of up to 90 days. BSNL's Rs 94 STV gives 3GB free data for a validity of 75 days and 100 free domestic minutes to any network and national roaming in Mumbai and Delhi with BSNL default tunes for 60 days. The freebie calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute.

BSNL also has a voice voucher at Rs 88 that gives validity of 90 days and a combo voice voucher at Rs 209 that gives 90 days validity. The Rs 198 STV has a validity of 50 days and gives 2GB daily data after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. BSNL has an STVs priced at Rs 209 that gives validity of 90 days.

BSNL also has prepaid plans priced at Rs 97 and Rs 99. The Rs 97 prepaid plan has 2GB daily data, has 18 days validity and gives access to Lokdhun content. The plan gives unlimited voice calls anywhere in India. The Rs 99 prepaid plan gives unlimited voice calls, gives access to 99 SMS and ringtones and has a validity of 22 days. BSNL also offers a cost-effective plan at Rs 75 that has a validity of 50 days. It gives access to 2GB data, 100 minutes of voice calls and free ringtones for 50 days.



BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls and gives access to 50GB high-speed data after which speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and gives access to ringtones and has a validity of 30 days. BSNL has a special tariff voucher at Rs 298 that has a validity of 56 days and gives unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. BSNL has a Rs 319 prepaid plan that gives unlimited voice calls for 75 days. BSNL Rs 395 voucher gives 71 days validity, 3000 minutes of free on-net calls, free 1800 minutes of off-net calls and 2Gb daily data.

Meanwhile, BSNL is likely to roll out its 4G services by a timeline of September 2022. The estimated incremental revenue was about Rs 900 crore in the first year from the rollout, the Parliament was told last week. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said that there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL.



