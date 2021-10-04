BSNL users can get free 4G SIM till 31st December 2021, here is how

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is extending its free 4G SIM offer until December 31, 2021. The government-telco introduced this offer sometime back and it will now be available for all users who wish to get a first recharge coupon above Rs 100. As of now, BSNL is offering the free SIM offer in Kerala circle, but it is likely to extend the offer to other telecom circles as well. The telco notes that users can move to BSNL for no additional cost by getting a recharge above Rs 100.

BSNL is also giving free 4G SIM cards to new as well as MNP port-in customers till December. The offer was first introduced in April and has been around for quite some time. It now seems that the telco has extended the free 4G SIM offer till September.

BSNL's 4G SIM card costs Rs 20 which will be waived off for new users and MNP Port In customers who are getting the first recharge coupon greater than Rs 100. BSNL Free 4G SIM offer can be availed from BSNL Customer Service Centers (BSNL CSCs) and from BSNL's retail outlets. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

BSNL has also extended its promotional plan validity for its Rs 699 plan for 90 days. The telco is offering 180 days validity with the prepaid plan. The plan was promotional in nature and expired on September 28 but the telco has now extended it for another 90 days. Other benefits of the plan include 0.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan has now been extended for three months. It means it will be available until January. Users can get the prepaid plan through retail shops, by sending SMS 123 or by dialling USSD shortcode.

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan is available to all the existing and new prepaid mobile customers. BSNL customers can activate the plan by sending SMS in the format PLAN BSNL699 to 123. Customers can also dial on USSD short code *444*699# to activate the same. Existing customers also need to ensure that their prepaid account balance is above Rs 699 before sending SMS or calling the code.



