BSNL's new prepaid recharge plans offers 75GB data per month and unlimited calls

BSNL has launched a new prepaid recharge plan that offers a lot of data and other unlimited benefits. Customers are getting 75GB of total data on a monthly basis. The new plan will remain valid for 300 days, which basically means that the plan will remain valid for close to 9-10 months. This is a long-term plan that is priced at Rs 2,022. Here's everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 2,022 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL has added a new prepaid pack to its portfolio that is priced at Rs 2,022. It offers 75GB of data per month. However, this data benefit will only be available for 60 days and after that, users will be required to buy data vouchers. Do keep in mind that once you exhaust the existing data, the speed will reduce to 40Kbps.

People also get unlimited voice calling benefit to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsavPV_2022, BSNL has launched this new prepaid pack. But, this is a limited period offer and will be available for purchase till August 31.

Other recently launched BSNL prepaid plans

Besides, the company recently launched BSNL STV 228 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits, and 2GB of daily data. Once you exhaust the provided data, the speed data will be reduced to 80Kbps. One even gets 100 SMS per day.

There is also a BSNL Rs 239 prepaid recharge plan that includes Rs 10 talktime as well as unlimited voice calling benefit. Customers also get 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. Similar to the previous prepaid plan, the internet speed will be reduced to 80Kbps once you use all the provided data.

