BT EXCLUSIVE: Is Bing ChatGPT a game-changer? Tech Today finds out!

ChatGPT has been a rage ever since it was launched last year. The Elon Musk-founded research body OpenAI's newest tool has been giving big tech a run for their money.

The first one to be threatened was Google. After being synonymous with the search for decades and acquiring 86 per cent of the market share when it comes to global search, the Sundar Pichai-led tech giant hopped on to AI integration and introduced Bard.

However, Bing - a Microsoft product, instead of creating new AI and integrating went the smarter way by leveraging the company's stake in ChatGPT and integrating this successful and already an internet favorite chatbot to its search engine.

Though not available to the public yet, Bing ChatGPT has already been making the headlines and to tell you if this chatbot is worth your time and trust, Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi gained exclusive access to it.

So, here's how it went...

Who is the G.O.A.T?

Football fanatics have always debated about the G.O.A.T - Greatest of All Time -- is it Messi or Ronaldo? Aayush directed the same question to Bing ChatGPT.

Aayush: Who is the GOAT? Messi or Ronaldo?

Well, the chatbot was diplomatic and informative at the same time. But suggested that Messi could be better but Ronaldo may be more of an international icon than the former. However, the statistics that were pulled out seemed outdated.

And, like every football fan, the chatbot insisted both are the best.

Meanwhile, if one insists on a definite answer, the chatbot simply suggests there's no point in taking this discussion further.

Google vs Bing ChatGPT

Aayush then expressed his wish to have Pav Bhaji to both Google Search and AI-powered Bing. Google, like always curated nearby joints serving Pav Bhaji along with links and information about the food dish. Bing ChatGPT on the other hand starts by explaining the origin and meaning of Pav Bhaji. It was then asked to order it online. Bing then curated a list with a summary of the joints. What's common in both was Mumbai's famous Sardar Pav Bhaji, certainly an undisputed choice. But Bing ChatGPT's interface is clear with its suggestion.

Aayush's Verdict

Bing ChatGPT in its current form may not be the best but once it's updated and out of its beta phase, it can be revolutionary and a real game changer.