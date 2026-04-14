Elon Musk’s XChat is coming! Can it take on WhatsApp and Telegram?

Elon Musk is launching a standalone messaging platform called XChat by social media company X. The application has already started to appear on Apple's App Store listing, revealing details about the user interface, features, and expected rollout timeline. The XChat app will first come to iOS devices, which may include iPhones and iPads.

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Previously, XChat existed as a built-in direct messaging feature within the X app. However, a standalone app could hint at Musk’s broader push to dominate the instant messaging space and take on rivals like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram’s chat feature. Here’s everything you need to know about the XChat app.

XChat app: Release date and features

As per Apple's App Store listing, the XChat app is “coming soon” with an expected launch date of April 17, 2026, for iOS users. The listing says, “Chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation.” It further states, “ No ads, no tracking, fully end-to-end encrypted.” While the iOS release is certain, X has not provided any update on its rollout plans for Android users.

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As far as features are concerned, the XChat app offers competitive features that may entice smartphone users to shift from rivals. Here’s what it claims to offer:

- For enhanced chat privacy, the XChat app will offer end-to-end encryption, which means the conversations will remain between the sender and receiver, and no third party can access the chat.

- Users will be able to conduct private and group conversations with up to 481 members, similar to WhatsApp.

- On the XChat app, users will be able to delete or edit sent messages.

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- Users will also get the ability to block screenshots of chats without permission.

- Similar to WhatsApp, XChat will also offer disappearing messages features, where texts are automatically deleted after a set timeline.

- The app may also include voice notes, which were recently added to X’s DM feature.

Lastly, the app will also support video and audio classes “across devices.”

XChat vs WhatsApp

Musk’s upcoming XChat and WhatsApp are both instant‑messaging platforms, designed to offer seamless communication with privacy and advanced features. Here’s how they differ in terms of features:

Access: Initially, WhatsApp requires a valid mobile number to register. However, it is also rolling out a username feature for privacy. On the other hand, XChat is expected to sync with the user’s X account.

Privacy and encryption: WhatsApp has been offering end‑to‑end encryption by default for all messages, voice notes, and voice/video calls for years. Whereas XChat preview also claims to offer the E2EE feature. Both could share disappearing messages, but XChat will bring a screenshot block feature for enhanced privacy.

Ads: WhatsApp does not show ads, but it relies on WhatsApp Business APIs and enterprise integrations for monetisation. Whereas XChat may rely on subscription-based services.

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AI features: WhatsApp offers plenty of AI features via integrated Meta AI. However, its unsure how X plans to integrate Grok AI inside the XChat app.

Payment gateway: WhatsApp offers an integrated payment system where users can transfer money. However, X is also rumoured to bring X Money, but the timeline and XChat app integration are uncertain.

