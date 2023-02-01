Budget 2023 impact: Mobile phones expected to get cheaper in India

Smartphones could get cheaper in the coming financial year as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a reduction in custom duty charges for several products and services, which would drop the prices of electronic devices in the near future. Here is everything you need to know.

In her 5th and last full budget of the Modi government, Sitharaman proposed to reduce custom duty charges on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing. "To further deepen domestic value addition in manufacture of mobile phones, I propose to provide relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs like camera lens and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year," she said.

However, there are good chances that the prices of the phones may not drop if the smartphone manufacturers decide not to pass on the benefit to the customers. Some companies could decide to keep the profit that they will get because of reduced custom duty charges compared to what they were paying before.

Similar to mobile phones, the government also proposed to reduce custom duty on parts of open cells of TV panels. The charge has been reduced from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, so the prices of the televisions will also likely drop by a certain margin because open cell panels account for up to 70 per cent of the cost of manufacturing LED TV sets.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Sony India's Managing Director Sunil Nayyar told PTI, "the newly announced reduction in basic customs duty for several television component imports is a big boost for the television industry. We welcome this budget in its entirety and we are optimistic about our future business plans in India." But, there was no mention of whether the benefit will be passed on to the customers.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Chairman Manish Sharma also commented on this change and said, "it is encouraging to see a reduction in customs duties for inputs/parts of certain electronic items like lithium-ion batteries, TV, and camera lens. It will improve the feasibility for enhancing backward integration and subsequently enabling local manufacturing of electronics."

It remains to be seen whether electronics will get cheaper or not in the coming financial year. Apple iPhones are also expected to become more affordable in the near future as the company recently increased the production of its devices in the Indian market.