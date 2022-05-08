Budget smartphone buying guide 2022: Things to know before buying a smartphone under Rs 20,000

The Indian consumer is currently spoilt for choices when it comes to smartphones. Companies have been on a launch spree, making budget to premium smartphones available in the second-largest smartphone market worldwide. While most mid-range and premium smartphones pack everything that a consumer might want, smartphone companies often cut corners on budget devices to keep the cost low. Therefore, while there are plenty of options, it is important to know which smartphone is the best for you.

Here are some tips and tricks to ensure that you get the best value for your money while buying a budget smartphone in India.

Budget smartphone buying guide 2022

The most important thing while making your purchase decision is knowing what you want from a smartphone. Break down your use case into at least six parameters, such as display, camera, battery life, processor, design, software updates, etc. You can analyse and make it simpler for you even further by adding other parameters such as speakers, build quality, splash resistance, etc.

Once you analyse and narrow down the phones that tick the boxes as per your use case, pick a phone that covers almost all grounds as per your requirements. For example, if you consume a lot of content on your smartphone, you should prefer buying a phone with an AMOLED display with dual speakers. Most budget smartphones have a 3.5mm headphone jack but it is best to check once before finalising and making the purchase. Some examples here could be the Redmi Note 11, Moto G52, etc.

Alternatively, if you want the best performance without breaking the bank, look for phones that come with the latest processor under the hood. For instance, the Vivo T1 5G and iQOO Z6 5G come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC that is based on a 6nm process. The chipset not only offers great performance but also consumes less power. This could result in the device offering slightly better battery life.

For the shutterbugs, there are very few options in the budget segment that offer exceptional camera performance. Unfortunately, due to rising cost and shortage of components, brands have been launching phones with a fairly good set of camera sensors in the upper mid-range and premium space. However, there are a few options in the budget segment, like the Moto G52, Redmi Note 11S, iQOO Z6 5G, Vivo T1 5G, etc. that offer good camera performance for the price. This is also a reminder that you should not pick a phone simply on the megapixel count or the number of sensors but purely based on its camera performance and quality. Also worth noting is that a few phones do not come with an ultrawide camera in this segment, whereas some offer a dual-camera setup that includes the main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Many brands launched phones with Android 11 in 2022. We recommend buying smartphones with the latest Android 12 update as you not only get the latest utility features but also key privacy and security updates out of the box.

Post-sale service

This is an important parameter that you should check before buying your new budget smartphone, especially if you live in tier 2 or tier 3 areas. First, check if the smartphone company has a service centre near your house. Most smartphone companies have a wide service network across the country and are expanding aggressively to capture more market share.

Also worth checking is how much time a company typically takes to fix issues and resolve complaints. The typical service time is seven working days. However, based on the issue, the timeline could get extended.

Spares availability is an important factor as well. We have seen several complaints on social media where people complained about the Poco X3 Pro's motherboard failing or the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max's camera dying suddenly after an update. Poco service centres reportedly charged consumers for a fix or offered them a Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is not the sole incident, as a few other brands have also dealt poorly in such issues.

4G or 5G smartphone in 2022?

The 5G spectrum auctions are set to take place later this year. Following the auctions, companies are expected to commercially roll out 5G network across different parts of the country. Metro cities and tier 1 cities are likely to get 5G network first, followed by other towns and regions. While 5G might look promising, one needs to note that it will come with an added premium. Telecom operators will price 5G plans higher to compensate and recover the investment amount. Secondly, the connection is unlikely to be stable for the first few months.

However, if you still want to get a 5G smartphone, there are plenty of options from the likes of Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, iQOO, etc. It is worth noting though that most 5G smartphones in the budget segment come with multiple compromises, aka the 5G tax. To offer 5G network support, companies are adjusting the cost by launching a phone with a decent processor that supports the 5G network but often offers poor specs in other areas. Smartphones with a 4G processor, in comparison, offer way better value for your money with comparatively better specifications. You will see budget 5G smartphones feature an LCD panel, one main camera with two depth sensors and slower charging speeds. Some devices also come with a single speaker setup. Therefore, if performance and 5G are your priority, you can consider buying one. Else, we recommend buying a 4G smartphone that checks all the boxes of your use case and requirements.