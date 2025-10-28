Business Today AI Summit: India's $500 billion AI ambition to take centre stage; Details here

Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming the engine of global growth, and India is gearing up to take the driver’s seat. The Business Today AI Summit brings together the country’s most influential policymakers, business leaders, and researchers to define India’s AI roadmap for the decade ahead.

As AI reshapes economies, governance, and everyday life, the summit focuses on how India can leverage its demographic scale and digital infrastructure to unlock a $500 billion opportunity. The event highlights India’s ambition to not just adopt AI, but to lead the global AI revolution, empowering 1.4 billion citizens through inclusive and innovation-driven transformation.

A flagship initiative of the India Today Group, the Business Today AI Summit serves as a platform for visionaries to explore how technology can accelerate GDP growth, enhance public services, and redefine competitiveness.

With the government investing Rs 10,300 crore under the IndiaAI Mission, the momentum around artificial intelligence has never been stronger. From healthcare and education to manufacturing and finance, AI is redefining how India creates, governs, and grows.

The summit is expected to chart the next phase of India’s AI journey, where innovation meets opportunity, and technology becomes the backbone of national progress.

