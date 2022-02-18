Businessman ends up with only Rs 300 in his bank after losing Rs 64 lakh in online scam

A Jaipur-based businessman lost Rs 64 lakh in a possible case of SIM swapping. As per reports, Rs 64 Lakh was siphoned off from the bank account of the businessman. He lost his money after noticing a series of suspicious activities for two days on his mobile phone. The Jaipur police did not rule out the possibility of phone hacking leading to the robbery.

As per TOI report, Jaipur-based Ralesh Tatuka aged 68, was in for a rude shock when he rang up his bank to enquire about his bank balance following multiple transaction fails. He was informed by the bank that there was only Rs 700 left in his bank account, whereas his company's bank account had only 300 left.Tatuka then filed a police complaint.

Tatuka informed the police that his mobile phone lost connectivity on Friday evening. The same glitch was also found in his business partner's mobile phone. After multiple failed attempts, the two decided to change their SIM cards. Tatuka and his partner then visited the telecom company's office and got two new sim cards for their mobile phones. However, the activation got delayed and they could not immediately use the new sim cards.

Without paying much heed to their sim cards, the two business partners logged in to their firm's bank accounts for making a transaction. They couldn't access their company's bank accounts, so they tried to log in to their personal bank accounts but couldn't do so either. After persistent failures, the two partners called up their bank and inquired about their bank balance. The bank informed them that there were only 700 left in their firm's bank account.

The SHO, Satish Chand, who is handling the matter, told TOI that the investigation is currently underway and the exact cause could not be determined. The police are currently checking the technical details to see if there were any breaches in the two mobile phones. The report claimed that mobile phones suddenly lost connectivity.

"Hacking into two mobile phones simultaneously is not an easy thing to do. But we are not discounting any probability yet," an official told the daily.