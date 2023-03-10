Buy one smartphone, get two beers free: UP shopkeeper’s marketing strategy lands him in jail 

People use various marketing strategies to sell their products, and one of the most common tactics is to offer a "buy one get one free" promotion to entice customers. However, a shopkeeper in UP took things a step further by promising to give two free beer cans with the purchase of a smartphone. The offer was so attractive to buyers that they quickly formed a line outside the shop. While the shopkeeper's strategy may have increased his sales, it also landed him in trouble with the authorities.

As per PTI report, a Shopkeeper in UP's Bhadohi district, put up posters and pamphlets about a scheme offering two beer cans free on the purchase of a smartphone. According to the Station House Officer, Ajay Kumar Seth, of the Kotwali police station, Rajesh Maurya, the owner of a mobile phone shop located at Chauri Road, advertised a promotional offer to lure customers to his shop. Maurya's promotional offer stated that anyone who purchased an Android smartphone from his shop between March 3 and March 7 would receive two free cans of beer. The offer was exclusively designed for Holi.

'Holi bumper dhamaka (big announcement)....buy a mobile phone, get two beer cans free'' the advertisement outside Maurya's shop read. .

To promote his business, Maurya distributed posters, pamphlets, and making public announcements about the offer. However, the Kotwali police station intervened and stopped the promotion. Maurya was able to make a lot of people aware about his irresistible offer and soon people started pouring into his shop. However, the police did not let Maurya continue with his objectionable marketing strategy and soon the Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar directed that strict action should be taken against Maurya.

Police managed to disperse the crowd soon and arrested Maurya under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.His shop was also sealed soon after he was arrested, the police told the news agency.

It should be noted that offering alcohol as a promotional item is a violation of the Advertising Standards Council of India's (ASCI) code of conduct. Alcohol promotions can only be done in licensed premises and not as part of any advertisement campaign. Additionally, the legal drinking age in India is 21 years old, and it is illegal to sell or provide alcohol to anyone below that age.