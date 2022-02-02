Buyer accuses Amazon of selling fake Apple Watch worth Rs 50,000

Amazon is the one-stop solution for everything. People find it too cumbersome to step out of the house to get stuff. Coronavirus is one of the reasons why so many people have turned to online shopping. But it is not a nice experience if you order an expensive product and that turns out to be fake. A buyer who ordered an Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon was in for a rude shock when she unboxed her watch and found a counterfeit product instead.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Mk Kaur revealed that she ordered an Apple watch series 7 from Amazon worth Rs 50999 and received a replica of the Apple Watch. She also shared Amazon's response to her complaint and revealed that Amazon has refused to return her money.

"We're sorry to know you have received a counterfeit product. That's certainly unintentional. We've received confirmation from relevant teams stating that the correct product was dispatched from our facility, and the same was delivered intact.

We won't be able to give any refund/replacement for this product. I hope this helps. We look forward to seeing you again soon," the letter from the Amazon team read.

Kaur revealed that the product that she received had very thick bezels unlike the original Apple Watch and had a scratch at the rear. The watch size was also inaccurate. She received a 45mm dial size instead of Apple's 41mm watch case. She alleged that Amazon denied refunding the money after investigating the matter for 3-4 days because, as per their records, the correct product was sent to her. Kaur uploaded the unboxing video on Twitter as well, but Amazon did not seem too keen to go through the video.

As per the latest developments, an Amazon spokesperson told 91mobiles that the customer will get the entire Rs 50,999 that she paid for the Apple Watch back. Additionally, Amazon will also give her a gift card worth Rs 1000 as a goodwill gesture. This isn't the first time it has happened. Buyers have often complained about receiving soap bars instead of iPhones. Such incidents are pretty common with Apple products. However, e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart have always helped customers with getting their money back.