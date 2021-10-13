Buyer orders iPhone 12 worth Rs 51,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, gets two soap bars instead

Flipkart offered great deals on iPhone 12 during its Big Billion Days. The iPhone 12, which was launched in 2020, was being sold for its lowest price ever. The deal surely tempted a lot of first-time iPhone buyers and also people who wanted to upgrade their devices from iPhone 11 to iPhone 12. However, while the deal worked wonders for an of people, some users were in for a disappointment when they received soap bars instead of iPhones.

When Flipkart user Simranpal Singh bought the iPhone 12 at a discounted price, he probably counted amongst him amongst the lucky ones. But the happiness was short-lived because he clearly didn't receive what he asked for, he got soap bars worth Rs 5 in place of the iPhone which cost him Rs 51,000. However, what worked in his favour was the company's open box delivery option. He had fortunately opted for the open box delivery that saved a lot of his time and money. When he opened the box, he found two soap bars instead of an iPhone 12 and refused to share the OTP with the delivery man.

Soon the Flipkart team got in touch with him and his delivery was marked as failed delivery. The order was then cancelled and a refund was issued soon after.

This isn't something unheard of. There have been countless incidents of people receiving soap bars instead of expensive phones that they had ordered. However, most buyers, who met with such situations, were refunded by the e-commerce companies including Amazon and Flipkart, Myntra and others without much ado.

Flipkart hosted its Big Billion Days sale on October 3. The week-log sale offered deals and discounts on products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other home appliances. However, the best deals were offered on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 and other Apple products. Flipkart revealed that it sold over 2 lakh iPhone 12 models during the initial days of Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Flipkart stated that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini were the favourite smartphone models of customers of The Big Billion Days sale. The two phones account for most of the two lakh Apple iPhone 12 devices sold so far.



