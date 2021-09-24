Buying an iPhone 13 in India may require an average earner to work for three months, data shows

iPhone 13 is out, and like every year, the most talked-about feature of the new iPhone is its price. Apple has tried to cut down on this hype by pricing the new iPhone 13 series models similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts. However, the price points are still too lavish for some who only aspire to spend so much on the phone.

For instance, the iPhone 13 base model with 128GB storage retails for Rs 79,900 in India. The most affordable iPhone 13 mini has been priced at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option. So clearly, the prices are way north of what an average smartphone buyer spends in India that mostly hovers around the Rs 15,000 mark.

That, however, is not the case in every country. One clear reason is the price of the new iPhones that varies across nations. India ranks among the countries where iPhone has the highest cost, mostly thanks to import taxes. There are others where the iPhone retails for a much lower cost. For example, the base model of the iPhone 13 in the US, Apple's home country, retails for $799 or around Rs 59,000.

Though a more important reason for iPhones to be affordable in these countries is the average earning of their citizens. An interesting new report compares the average earning of people in different countries against the prices of the new iPhones. It then shows how many hours a person will have to work to buy the new iPhones. Here is a look at the results.

Work hours against iPhone 13

The market research has been conducted by Money SuperMarket and was first spotted by 9to5Mac. Findings in the report reveal that a person working on an average salary in the US will have to work for 49.5 hours to be able to generate enough money to buy a new iPhone 13.

Assuming that a person works an 8-hours shift a day, an average earner in the US will be able to buy an iPhone 13 by around six days of work. This number of days lies between 5 to 8 for countries like Luxembourg, Singapore, Norway, Australia and Hong Kong. Interestingly, Switzerland tops the list, wherein an average earner working for just 34.3 hours or around three days will be able to buy the new iPhone 13.

The report shows a whole different story for India. It mentions that an average earner in India will have to work for 724.2 hours to earn enough to buy the new iPhone 13. That is 30 days of non-stop work for a person. In shifts of 8-hours, that's just over three months of work for the iPhone 13.

This does not really come as a surprise as most sources reveal the average salary in India to be just over Rs 30,000. Though that does not really match the three-month finding in the report, it is not too far off either, with a margin of around Rs 10,000 unaccounted for.