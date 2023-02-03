Byju’s fires IIT graduate who was working as software engineer, now he is on LinkedIn trying to find new job

Edtech startup Byju's fired more than 1000 employees in the second round of layoffs in the last few months. Among the employees laid off is an IIT graduate, Abhishek Ashish, who was working as a software engineer at the company since June 2022. It is said that software and engineering teams have been impacted. The company is also said to be removing all the freshers.

"Yesterday, My role as a Software Engineer along with many other talented and amazing people was impacted by the second round of layoffs at BYJU's where they have decided to reduce their workforce again majorly affecting Engineering and Product roles," Ashish wrote in a LinkedIn post. "Just keeping in mind "Jo hota hai aache k liye hi hota hai" and moving on in life to look at what it holds for me and looking for new challenges," he added.

Ashish is also looking for a new job and asking LinkedIn to suggest opportunities. "I am open to work and looking for opportunities in the Software Engineering field. If anyone is hiring or has any openings and can refer me, if not then also I would love to connect and attaching my resume below for reference," he wrote in the post. There are many other employees who are relying on LinkedIn to find a new job.

This is the second time the ed tech company laid off employees. A couple of months ago, Byju's laid off over 2000 employees across various departments. This time it has let go of more than 1000 employees, which is around 15 per cent of the total workforce. In addition to Byju's, several other ed-tech companies have fired hundreds of employees in the last few months. Alongside, Big Tech companies like Google, Meta, Twitter, and many others have laid off thousands of employees in the last few months.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai fired 18000 employees and blamed macro economics conditions for it. The Google CEO also said that the company overhired during the pandemic and that resulted in job cuts. Currently, Google layoffs have started in the United States and soon will hit other markets as well, including India. Amazon, Meta and Twitter have cut hundreds and thousands of jobs in the Indian market.