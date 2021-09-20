ByteDance introduces Youth Mode for TikTok in China, will limit users below 14 years of age from using app

Days after China introduced new rules limiting children below 14 years of age to three hours of video games per week, ByteDance has rolled out a Youth Mode for TikTok app in the country. The regulations went into effect earlier this month and all video game companies providing services to those under 18 in China are now required to connect to an "anti-addiction" system which will be operated by the National Press and Publication Administration.

Following the regulations, ByteDance has introduced a Youth Mode for TikTok or Douyin, as it is called in China, for children below 14 years. Users confirmed to be under 14 years will be required to enter the youth mode which will be limited to 40 minutes of usage per day.

Children below 14 years of age in China will not be able to access Douyin between 10 PM and 6 AM. The new controls apply to users who have registered their real names and ages and the company has urged parents to fill out the real information of their children. Reports note that ByteDance has added more content to Douyin including educational subjects like science, art history, history among other topics.

The company has also unveiled a new app called Xiao Qu Xing which translates to "Little Fun Star". Xiao Qu Xing is also a TikTok-style short video app with limited subject materials, a 40-minute time limit and the ability to like but not upload or share videos. The new app will reportedly offer exclusively educational content. The development was first reported by Bloomberg.

"As the first short video platform to launch minor protection measures, we deeply understand that there will be imperfections," the company said in a statement. The company has launched a bug-finding campaign to detect loopholes in the login process.

Under the new rules, children below 18 years of age will only be allowed to play three hours of online games per week, between 8 PM and 9 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. This essentially bars them from playing video games during the week. The changes are said to be aimed at protecting children's physical and mental health. Earlier in 2019, children below 18 years of age were allowed to play up to 90 minutes of online video games per day. China had banned gaming consoles for around 14 years until 2014.



