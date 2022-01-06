Call of Duty Mobile gets more interesting with new multiplayer maps, but you shouldn't be excited yet

A public test build of Call of Duty Mobile is now available for players and it brings a set of new features. Activision's developer team has released the test build to collect feedback from players and it gives us a peek at what to expect next from Call of Duty Mobile. There are three new multiplayer maps, two new weapons, changes in the Battle Royale map, better sensitivity controls, and a lot more.

Call of Duty Mobile's public test builds are rolled out on a periodic basis by Activision. Through these builds, the publisher tests new features, but while that is good news for some players who opt for receiving these builds, they are bad news at the same time. These builds often have bugs that might ruin the gaming experience, and that is why players should download these builds at their own risk.

The Call of Duty Mobile public test build is available to download on Android phones as well as iPhones. It is compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit processors and needs 600MB-700MB over and above the regular storage size of the game. Activision has opened only 30,000 slots for testing of this build, so if you want to experience the new features, you should hurry up.

Below are all the new features for the Call of Duty Mobile public test build:

Three new multiplayer maps

Changes in the Battle Royale map

Sensitivity control optimisations

Balance adjustments

Two new weapons

New Scorestreak

New muzzle fire smoke effect on weapons

Resource download optimisations

Voice-over optimisations

Like I said, you are expected to try these features out and provide the dev team with feedback on them. The dev team will decide whether to retain, ditch, or tweak a feature based on how positive or negative the unanimous feedback is.

The new features come at a time when Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG: New State are adding more and more features to make the gameplay interesting. The PUBG: New State battle royale is getting a new map soon and a glimpse of it is already available. The publisher has not yet mentioned the exact name of the upcoming map, but it looks super futuristic like Troi. Similarly, Garena Free Fire, through various collaborations with pop-culture elements, brings newness to the game.