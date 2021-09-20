Call of Duty Mobile getting Blackout map from Black Ops 4 with Season 8, here is when it will roll out

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting Black Ops 4's Blackout map on September 22. Activision, the publisher of the hit battle royale, announced the new map will be rolled out as a part of an update that will also bring CODM's Season 8. The Blackout map was the very first and largest map the Call of Duty franchise ever had. It features "iconic series locations across a vast landscape that will be fully replicated for mobile." Activision is also going to bring map additions such as Hijacked and Ghost Town to Blackout on Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision introduced the Blackout map in Black Ops 4 and its arrival in Call of Duty: Mobile will bring freshness to the game. In a post, Activision said that Blackout for Call of Duty: Mobile is full of references to iconic locations from the Black Ops universe, such as Nuketown, Ghost Town Estate, and Construction Site, among others. Some areas are "nearly identical" to their multiplayer versions, said Activision. This, the company said, will enhance the battle royale experience of the game. There will also be a new tournament set for the Blackout map.

The next update, slated to roll out at 5 pm PT on September 22 (5.30 am IST on September 23) will mark the second anniversary of the game, the celebrations for which will also begin later this week. There will be three events for Blackout map: Anniversary Cake event, Anniversary Puzzle event, and Counterattack. Players can earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards in these events.

Activision also said that Season 8 will bring new content for both free and premium categories. There will be new characters such as Alias -- Battleworm and Velikan -- Volcanic Ash in the game. There will be new functional weapons, as well, called the R9-0 shotgun in the game, which players will be able to use in the Blackout map. There will also be an M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points in the new season. But Activision said all of this will be coming later in the game.

Apart from new features, Activision said the next update will bring better visual enhancements to the game. There will be a new looting system, a new health and armour system, and improved UI elements for vehicles. Season 8 will also bring a better crash map for players.