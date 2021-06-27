Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 to be called In Deep Water, here are details

Activision has announced season 5 of Call of Duty Mobile. The upcoming season has a naval theme to it and will be called In Deep Water. It is set to go live on June 28.

The new season comes with a new battle pass. The free tier of the season 5 battle pass can get you the new K9 Unit Operator Skill, the CR-56 AMAX functional weapon, Kilo Bolt-Action - Warship, and the Combat Axe - Lighthouse, at various tiers.

The new multiplayer maps Suldal Harbor, Docks, and Aniyah Incursion are being added to the game, each one being brought over from Call of Duty Modern Warfare and used for a variety of different-sized game modes including 5v5, 10v10, and Gunfight.

The Battle Pass for In Deep Water features a whole bunch of new ocean-ready Operators, a new weapon, Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, CoD Points, and more.

Season 5: In Deep Water

New season is deploying to #CODMobile early next week, but check in-game now for the return of a legend ! pic.twitter.com/FKRwPCC6Kc — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 25, 2021

Suldal Harbor is a medium-sized map featuring shipping crates, narrow alleyways, and close-quarter interiors, while Docks is a small symmetrical shipyard map on London's River Thames supporting plenty of vertical play.

Gung-Ho is a new perk that enables players to hip-fire, throw grenades, and reload while sprinting, while Battle Royale's new Time Traveler class is able to jump back in time by a few seconds to gain an advantage on the battlefield, and also has a high resistance to flashbangs and concussion grenades.

The Battle Pass is a premium rewards system that includes the Rorke Man Hunter and Roze Foreshadow Operator Skins as well as a bunch of Weapon Blueprints. But it also includes a few free options too, such as the new K9 Unit Operator Skill which is unlocked at Tier 14, and the CR-56 AMAX functional weapon at Tier 21.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. Season 5's In Deep Water update will be available from June 29 at 5.30 AM IST.