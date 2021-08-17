Call of Duty: Vanguard announced as Activision releases first trailer, more details coming on August 19

Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be the next game in the Call of Duty franchise and Activision just released the first trailer. There have been a couple of images, or rather screenshots, of the next Call of Duty game floating on the internet but the trailer is coming straight from the horse's mouth, confirming the future of the franchise. The trailer shows the game is set during World War 2, which is why you have jungles of Germany, old weapons, and beaches littered with the ruins of old aeroplanes. The trailer does not talk about the release date of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but Activision said it will make an announcement on August 19.

Activision's upcoming Call of Duty game is developed by Sledgehammer Games, which is the studio behind other CoD titles, such as Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. All previous instances of Call of Duty have received rave reviews for the gameplay and graphics in the game, so I am hoping Call of Duty: Vanguard will be equally appealing. Activision's trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard does not share much, but the graphics in the trailer do look impressive. The company is holding an event called the Battle of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone that begins at 1.30 pm ET on August 19. This translates to 11 pm IST, August 19.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will bolster Activision's position in the gaming market in a much more effective way, especially with all the competition. Activision may not be worried about the competition much, but the ongoing lawsuit against it for allegedly fostering a work culture that promotes sexual harassment may pull the company down. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) of the California state has made the allegation in a new lawsuit. Immediately after the lawsuit was filed, several female employees have come forward to confirm the allegations and back the lawsuit against Activision.

What future awaits Activision is something only time will tell, but Call of Duty: Vanguard looks promising and entertaining enough for players. Activision will divulge more details about Call of Duty: Vanguard at the upcoming event and it is also likely that details around the compatible machines and devices for the game will be announced.