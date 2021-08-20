Call of Duty: Vanguard set for November release, features World War II inspired shooter

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next game in the franchise of shooter series designed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. Set for launch in November, Call of Duty: Vanguard features a single-player campaign but there is a multiplayer mode during World War II. The Vanguard takes the franchise back to its roots, WWII, but gives players a different and parallel narrative that features four playable characters who are based loosely on a different person of those times.

Sledgehammer, while announcing Call of Duty: Vanguard, also acknowledged the ongoing lawsuit against Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, over promoting a sexually offensive culture. The lawsuit is fueled by a horde of female employees incessantly coming forward to tell their tales of harassment they allegedly faced at the company. Sledgehammer said, "The stories and the pain that have been shared are simply devastating." It added, "While we can't comment on the lawsuit, what I can say is that as a team we are committed to making sure all team members feel safe, welcome, and respected."

Vanguard is an opportunity for Activision to give fans of Call of Duty a different story to go through as players. There is a single-player campaign that focuses on the origin of the special forces, but the game tells you the story from several different viewpoints. Then, there is the Sledgehammer's narrative that covers "the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for special forces as we know it." The characters in the game are inspired by personalities. For instance, Lieutenant Polina Petrova is based on the life of Soviet sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, popularly known as "Lady Death".

There is also a multiplayer mode outside of the campaign. It will have 20 maps at launch and different game modes, including what is called "Champion Hill" wherein players battle either solo or in a team of two or more. There is a Zombies mode, as well, created by Treyarch, the studio behind Black Ops. It also connects the Vanguard story with that of the Black Ops Cold War. Then, there will be a battle spinoff of the game, called Warzone. Created by Raven Software, the new map will be battle royale and feature an anti-cheat system. The crossover, according to Sledgehammer, is "an all-new metaverse connecting Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare."

Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive on Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on November 5. It will start at Rs 3,999 on consoles in India.