Can AI replace your job? ChatGPT 4 lists 20 human jobs it can replace, check list

OpenAI's ChatGPT has literally taken the tech world by storm. The AI generative chatbot can provide detailed responses based on instructions or prompts provided by the users. Be it a 1000-word essay, maths problem, cover letter or even code, the ChatGPT can give answers for all and that too with human-like touch. The developers of ChatGPT made the AI to help and benefit humans; however, it has become more powerful than we can imagine and instead of benefit, there is a fear of it replacing human jobs.

In a recent survey done by Resumebuilder.com on 1,000 business leaders, around half US companies which implemented ChatGPT in their business have now replaced its workers with AI. And not only in the US but around the globe, employees across industries fear losing their jobs due to the ChatGPT. To make things more concerning, Open AI even launched the advanced version of ChatGPT- GPT 4. However, the company said that AI chatbot cannot replace humans and is built for people, yet to test the capabilities of the new advanced GPT-4 a Twitter user asked the AI itself on whom it can replace.

Twitter user Prashanth Rangaswamy asked GPT-4 to name 20 jobs that the GPT-4 can replace. He further prompted the AI to chart the answer in a form with 'number, job, and human trait replace', and the answer is literally shocking. Here is the list of 20 jobs, which GPT-4 revealed that it has the potential to replace humans.

20 job that GPT-4 can replace

Data Entry Clerk

Customer Service Representative

Proofreader

Paralegal

Bookkeeper

Translator

Copywriter

Market Research Analyst

Social Media Manager

Appointment Scheduler

Telemarketer

Virtual Assistant

Transcriptionist

News Reporter

Travel Agent

Tutor

Technical Support Analyst

Email Marketer

Content Moderator

Recruiter

Shocking, right? Well, with the launch of ChatGPT the fear of AI replacing humans also came. However, as the reality is hitting things are getting even more concerning. Recently, even Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink," in his tweet.

And not only jobs, but the GPT-4 has also even revealed the human traits it can replace in these jobs. These traits include Speed and accuracy, communication and empathy, attention to detail, research and organization, mathematical skills, language proficiency, creativity and writing, analytical skills, content creation and curation, time management, persuasion and communication, multitasking and organization, listening and typing skills, fact-checking and writing, planning and coordination, knowledge and teaching, troubleshooting and problem-solving, writing and targeting, critical thinking and judgement, interviewing and assessment.

However, there is still space of humans, as even after helping out with all the prompts and giving more logical answers, the AI Chatbot cannot replace its creators. Not for now for sure.

In many tests where ChatGPT cleared tough exams, it was evaluated that the AI can give medicare or average answers. One of the professors even said that the essay written by ChatGPT looks like it is written by a below-average student.

In conclusion, while the emergence of AI is inevitable, it is still developed to help humans. So to cancel the fear of AI replacing humans it is better to make use of AI rather than letting AI use you.