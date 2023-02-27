Can AI take over human jobs? This is what Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy thinks

ChatGPT's popularity has paved way for various debates and got many people talking about the future of Artificial Intelligence. While some people believe that AI is a threat to the working population and might take over some human jobs, others say that artificial intelligence will help humans with their jobs and lead to more efficiency. Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy expressed his views about the future of AI and the viral chatbot, ChatGPT, that took the world by storm the moment it launched.

Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy says AI won't replace humans

At the 67th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) held last week, Narayan Murthy said that AI won't replace human beings as they won't allow AI to do so, reports Business Today.

The report further quotes him saying, "I think there is a mistaken belief that artificial intelligence will replace human beings, human beings will not allow artificial intelligence to replace them."

On AI making life comfortable

The Infosys founder added that AI has made our life more comfortable by 'becoming assistive'.

"Every one of these technologies has made the life of human beings more comfortable. Computers made our life more comfortable in certain areas. Artificial Intelligence has made our life more comfortable by becoming assistive," he said. Murthy also said that human beings have the power of the mind which no computer can compete with.

The report also quotes him saying that he believes AI will free-up more of human being's time. However, instead of enjoying that free time, humans will start thinking about new things and will get busier.

"AI will lead to more and more free time for human beings but no human being will be satisfied with the free time. This is because human beings will start thinking of new things and they will become more and more busy," he said.

On human mind being a step ahead

Lastly, Narayan Murthy reminded people how the world was initially apprehensive of mobile phones and computers for similar reasons. He also added that the human mind is always a step ahead of technology and ultimately becomes the master of it.

He said, "Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened."

Talking about human mind remaining a step ahead, he added, "Mind is the most flexible instrument that ever exists in the world, in this planet. It also has higher and higher aspiration. So doesn't matter what technology you will invent. The human being, the human mind is always a step ahead and becomes the master of that technology."