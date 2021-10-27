Can Amazon Echo devices record your private conversations? This TikTok user has a scary tale to tell

A woman was shocked to discover that her Amazon devices have sneakily recorded some of her conversations. She was in for a rude shock when she found out that Amazon devices had over 3500 files containing her voice clips stored in it.The user then recorded a video of herself expressing shock over her latest findings. The video went viral on TikTok and amassed over 2 million views.

The woman in her TikTok video revealed that she has three Amazon devices installed at her home— two Echo Dot speakers, and one Echo device to control the Alexa-enabled home appliances. She was shocked to find that Amazon has 3522 audio files containing her voice clips. The TikTok user, who operates under the name @my.data.not yours, explained that she could access the recorded voice clips only when she requested all the data stored in her devices from Amazon. Not just her voice clips, she also found out that Amazon had her locations and her phone contacts.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "I requested all the data that Amazon has on me and here's what I found. For reference, I have two dots and one echo and a few smart bulbs. These are all short voice clips which is so scary and this is one of me turning on the light. There are 3534 short audio clips in this folder alone. I then clicked on contacts and it turns out they have a full list of contacts from my phone and I never remember syncing that. The very last thing that I didn't know that they had, I could have assumed that they had, but I don't love that they have, is my location."

Amazon reacted to the viral video saying that the users have been given control to manage data on their devices.

So can Amazon Echo devices really record your conversations?

It is no secret that your Amazon device can hear everything you say when it is turned on and connected to the internet. However, it doesn't necessarily record everything that it hears until you use the wake word, which is Alexa. It is the default wake word, but you can also change it to Echo, Amazon. So unless you begin your sentence with "Alexa", the Amazon devices are not really interested in your conversations. However, if you mention Alexa, the antennas of the Amazon device stick out and it sends the commands, requests or statements to Amazon's cloud computers. All Echo devices come with stunning LED lights that change colors when the device is listening to your commands. So there is no way that you won't come to know whether the device is listening to you or not.

Amazon had outrightly denied claims of Alexa-powered devices recording conversations of users. "Alexa is not designed to record your conversations. Alexa is always ready to answer questions, tell jokes, play music and much more, and because Alexa is always available to respond to your requests, some people may have questions about privacy," the company says in its blog. Amazon gives users the ability to review and delete the voice recordings associated their your account. The users can also turn off the microphone if they fear that their conversations are being recorded.

"Another layer of privacy is cloud verification. As your request is being processed in the cloud, the cloud's more powerful capabilities verify the wake word. If the cloud verification does not confirm the wake word, Alexa stops processing the audio and ends the audio stream to the cloud. If Alexa confirms that the wake word was spoken, Alexa will continually attempt to determine when your request has ended and then immediately end the audio stream," Amazon says.

If you are keen to know what all has Amazon heard, you can simply give a command saying, "Alexa, tell me what you heard," Alexa will then walk you through your requests from the last sixty seconds. Notably, users can delete all the voice data that Amazon has on them or can simply give a command saying "Alexa, delete what I just said" or "Alexa, delete everything I said today."