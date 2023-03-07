Canadian couple loses Rs 18 Lakh to AI voice impersonating their grandson

Artificial Intelligence has both its perks and disadvantages. At a time when AI is blooming, its popularity is also being misused by people. Recently, a couple in Canada, became victims of an online scam and lost around Rs 18 Lakh. The couple alleged that they received a call from a person claiming to be a lawyer for their grandson, who he said was in jail and needed cash for the bail.

As per The Washington Post report, Ruth Card, a Canadian citizen, revealed that she got a call saying that she got a call from a man who sounded just like her grandson Brandon. The man impersonating her grandson said that he was in jail, with no wallet or cellphone, and needed cash for bail. "It was definitely this feeling of … fear.That we've got to help him right now," she said.

The report states that Card and her husband, Greg Grace, who are aged 73 and 75 respectively, rushed to their bank in Regina, Saskatchewan to withdraw the maximum daily limit of 3,000 Canadian dollars ($2,207 in U.S. currency). Afterward, they rushed to a second branch for more money, but were stopped by a bank manager who informed them that another customer had received a similar call and discovered that the eerily accurate voice was actually a fake. The manager suggested that the man on the phone was likely not their actual grandson.

"We were sucked in. We were convinced that we were talking to Brandon," Card told the WSJ.

Brandon Perkin told Business Insider that his grandparents collected the cash and sent the scammer money through Bitcoin when they got to know that their grandson is in distress. However, they also admitted later that the voice sounded strange. Interestingly, Perkin had shared his videos on YouTube so there could be a possibility of the scammer imitating his voice from there. It was not clear how the scammers used the AI tool to sound like him. "The money's gone. There's no insurance. There's no getting it back," he said.



