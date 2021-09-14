Canon EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera launched and it will cost you almost Rs 5 lakh

Canon has launched its full-frame mirrorless camera Canon EOS R3, which it also claims, is company's most advanced and capable camera till now. The flagship shooter was announced earlier this year and was spotted during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It features a newly developed (approximately 24.1-megapixel) back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, new Eye Control AF, and is capable of recording 6K 60p RAW or 4K 120p 10-bit movie.

The new camera will sit above last year's Canon EOS R5 and R6, even though its 24-megapixel stacked BSI sensor is lower resolution than the 45-megapixel R5's. Canon believes that the camera will appeal to advanced enthusiasts, professional and hybrid shooters.

Canon EOS R3 price in India and sale date

Canon EOS R3 price in India has been set at Rs 4,99,995 for the body only. Interestingly, Canon has still not announced a launch date. The company has said that the camera will go on sale in the country starting November. But, no date has been reserved as of now.

Canon EOS R3 features and specifications

Canon EOS R3 features a 24.1-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor. The camera focuses on high speed, fast AF performance, and low light capability. Canon says it can shoot at up to 30fps with the electronic shutter and 12fps with the mechanical shutter, and the maximum native ISO is 102,400. The EOS R3 is able to record 6K videos at 60fps and uncropped 10-bit 4K at 120fps in the Canon Log 3 profile. There is also a 3.2-inch touchscreen to access menu and other settings.

Canon claims that the e electronic shutter and mechanical shutter of the EOS R3 can reach up to 30 fps and 12 fps respectively with AF/AE tracking. It is also possible to achieve a shutter speed of up to 1/64,000 sec with the electronic shutter. The EOS R3 is equipped with dual card slots for a CFexpress (Type-B) card and a SD (UHS-II) card.

Like the EOS R5 and R6, the EOS R3 comes with In-Body Image Stabilisation (In-Body IS) of up to 5.5 stops. When paired with compatible RF lenses, the effectiveness can go up to 8 stops, making long exposure shooting without a tripod a cinch.

For connectivity, the camera comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS as standard modes and a dual band Wi-Fi that supports FTP and FTPS. The EOS R3 shares the same dust and drip resistance performance and shutter durability as the EOS-1DX Mark III.

