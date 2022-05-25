Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 mirrorless cameras launched with APS-C sensors, price starts at Rs 80,995

Canon has announced two new mirrorless cameras for the Indian market. The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 are the first cameras in the EOS R mirrorless system to be equipped with APS-C image sensors. Canon claims that the EOS R7 is designed to capture dynamic subjects such as sports and wildlife, while the EOS R7 is ideal for everyday use. The latter is also the more affordable of the two cameras. Canon has also introduced two new lenses - RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM for the new APS-C cameras.

The Canon EOS R10 is priced at Rs 80,995 for the body. The same camera will cost Rs 90,995 with the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens while the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens combo is priced at Rs 1,17,995. The EOS R7 is priced at Rs 1,27,995 for the body, while the same camera with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens costs Rs 1,64,995. The RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM is priced at Rs 28,995 and the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens costs Rs 45,995.

Canon EOS R7

The entry-level Canon EOS R7 succeeds the Canon 90D and 7D. It features a 32.5-megapixel sensor with a 1.6x crop factor compared to a full-frame camera. Canon is providing weather sealing on the camera and support for two SD cards. It is powered by the DIGIC X processor and can shoot at up to 15 frames per second and 30 frames per second in mechanical and electronic shutter mode respectively. The camera is capable of providing up to seven steps of shake compensation.

It uses the same LP-E6NH battery as the Canon EOS R5 and R6. The camera can record 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second and can also shoot in 10-bit colour. Full HD videos can be shot at up to 120 frames per second. The camera will be available later this year. The EOS R7 is the first APS-C EOS camera to feature the sensor-shift type 5-axis In-Body IS (Image Stabilizer) mechanism, which can achieve up to 8 stops' equivalent image stabilisation during video and still image shooting.

Canon EOS R10

The Canon EOS R10 is a compact, everyday camera that uses a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor which has the same 1.6x crop factor as the new EOS R7. The camera lacks in-body stabilisation but comes with the DIGIC X processor which allows shooting pictures at 15fps and 23fps respectively, with manual and electronic shutter. The camera records 4K videos at 30fps but does not support RAW video. It has a built-in flash, one UHS-II SD card slot, a multi-functional Canon hotshoe and a joystick to navigate through the device menu.