Carl Pei calls Pixel 6a entry-level, lists 8 reasons why Nothing Phone (1) outperforms Google's phone

The Nothing Phone (1) and the Pixel 6a are the two popular options that crop up when we talk about phones under Rs 30,000. The phones have been subjected to multiple comparisons online. However, Nothing's co-founder Carl Pei is not happy with the comparisons. He does not think it is appropriate to compare two phones because one is an "entry level phone" and the other is a "flasghship phone". When Pei was asked on Twitter about his opinion on why he thinks the Nothing Phone is better than the Google Pixel 6a, Pei made full use of Twitter's extended character count and cited eight reasons why the Phone (1) is better than the Pixel 6a.

Pei said that he finds it odd that the Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to the Pixel 6a. He calls the Pixel 6a, an "entry-level phone" and Phone (1), a flagship phone. "6a is the Pixel's entry-level smartphone. Phone (1) is our flagship smartphone. The BOM (bill of material) cost to build the Phone (1) is significantly higher than 6a," Pei said in a long tweet.

Pei also listed 8 reasons why he thinks the Nothing Phone

The first reason Pei listed is that the Phone (1) boasts symmetrical bezels around the screen, giving it a sleeker design compared to the large chin on the 6a . He also highlights that the Phone (1)'s Gorilla Glass 5 back cover makes it feel more premium than the plastic back on the 6a. The Phone (1) also has a better processor, which results in faster performance.

Another advantage of the Phone is its superior camera hardware. However, he does admit that the Phone (1) has a lot of catching up to do with the Pixel 6a in terms of software. He further highlights that the Phone (1)'s display refresh rate of 120Hz is twice that of the 6a's 60Hz, providing a noticeable difference in smoothness when scrolling. The Phone (1) also has a bigger screen at 6.55-inch compared to the 6a's 6.1-inch, making it more suitable for media consumption.

Commenting on the software of the two phones , he says he prefers Nothing OS over Pure Android. He said that the Phone (1)'s Nothing OS has better aesthetics and optimization/polish/finesse compared to Pure Android, although both are commendable. The Phone (1) supports faster wired charging and wireless charging, features that the 6a lacks. These factors make the Phone (1) a better option for those who prioritize performance, design, and charging capabilities, as per Carl Pei.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Pixel 6a is listed at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart, whereas the Nothing Phone (1) is also listed at Rs 31,999. However, with bank offers, the phones can be bought at around Rs 28,000 on Flipkart.



