Carl Pei mocks JBL for copying Nothing earbuds, Twitter users remind of Phone(1)’s similarities with iPhone

Looks like JBL is trying to hop on the transparency bandwagon with their new earbuds! But when Nothing's founder, Carl Pei, saw the uncanny resemblance to his own earbuds, he couldn't help but throw a little shade JBL's way. Soon Pei was reminded about the Nothing Phone (1)—which is heavily inspired by the iPhone 12. The twitterati was quick to point out that imitation is the best form of flattery.

Pei, the founder of Nothing Phone (1), shared a picture of JBL's new TWS (true wireless system) earbuds on social media and captioned the picture with "JB-L," a play on JBL's name that mockingly imitates the company. It seems that JBL is not the only company to have drawn inspiration from Nothing Phone's design language, as Lenovo previously attempted to release earbuds in a transparent case similar to those offered by Nothing. The Lenovo ThinkPlus earbuds did not go unnoticed by Pei, who tweeted a response saying "Nice headphones, Lenovo" with a laughing emoji.

A Twitter user reacted to the picture saying that "Imitation is the best form of flattery", while another user reminded him of Nothing Phone (1)'s suncanny resemblance with the iPhone 12.

It is ironic that all of the products offered by Nothing are heavily inspired by those of Apple. For example, the Nothing Phone bears a strong resemblance to the iPhone 12, while the Nothing Ear (1) has similarities with the Apple AirPods Pro. The Nothing Ear (Stick) also takes cues from the Apple AirPods. The only thing that sets the Nothing products apart is their transparent design language, which is a signature feature that can be seen in all of their offerings.

Coming back to the Nothing Ear (Stick), the earbuds were launched a couple of months ago. The Ear (Stick) is the second audio product by the company. Nothing Ear (Stick) was launched at Rs 8499 in India. The Nothing Ear (stick) is available in a red and white colour option.

Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent even at different frequencies.

The Nothing Ear (stick) is extremely lightweight as each bud weighs only 4.4g. Although the earbuds resemble the Ear (1), they do not come with silicone tips. So you will have to deal with a bit of background noise as they won't be blocked entirely.

The earbuds can be paired with the Nothing X app and the earbuds pair effortlessly with the Phone (1). You simply need to press a button to pair the devices.

The earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology that measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during wear.



