Carl Pei's Nothing reveals Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh have invested in it

The London based consumer technology brand Nothing on Tuesday announced that a host of Indian celebrities have invested in the company. The list includes film producer, director, and author Karan Johar.

Former cricketer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Yuvraj Singh and Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukheerji, Digital content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and Bollywood and independent music composer and singer Jasleen Royal have all invested in the Carl Pei owned brand.

Manu Sharma, VP and General Manager of Nothing India, "The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space. We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision & mission. In 2021 we successfully launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) and we assure you, this is just the beginning."

The company, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, had announced the completion of a Series A extension of $50 million from strategic and private investors. Nothing in October raised $50 million from strategic and private investors and collaborated with chip-maker Qualcomm to power its upcoming products.

A brainchild of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing launched its first product, 'ear (1)' TWS earbuds, for Rs 5,999 in August and within two months, it shipped over 100,000 units.

Recently Nothing announced a partnership with Qualcomm, which will power many of the devices launching next year. Thanks to the aggressive price tag, Nothing's ear (1) has received a tremendous market response in India.

The Nothing ear (1) was launched at Rs 5,999 in India this July, and in November, the company raised the India price to Rs 6,999. The company launched the ear (1), featuring a unique transparent design and charging case with wireless charging support.

The company claims up to 5 hours of continuous music playback with the earbuds and up to 34 hours with the case. The budget TWS from Nothing also comes with ANC support. The true wireless earphones also come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.