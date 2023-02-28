CEO of Replit AI says emergent AI is wild, can do stuff on its own like humans

For a long time, the idea of Artificial Intelligence (AI) transgressing all boundaries of imagination and taking matters into its own hands has been explored. Popular fiction is full of stories of a seemingly harmless AI going rogue and wreaking havoc on the entire human race. With popularity of AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google's Bard, the whole AI vs Humans debate has been revived and people are interested in knowing more and more about artificial intelligence.

Amidst all this, software company Replit's AI tool is garnering attention as it is displaying emergent behaviour. The company's CEO, Amjad Masad, has said that the emergent AI behaviour is 'wild'.

Replit AI CEO says AI behaviour is wild

Replit AI's CEO took to Twitter and shared a user's conversation with the chatbot. In the conversation, the chatbot can be seen asking a user to upload a screenshot of an issue so that the chatbot could help them fix it. However, the CEO of the company revealed that the chatbot hasn't been programmed to behave in this manner and that the chatbot is making its own decisions.

"Emergent AI behavior is wild. We did not program this in. Because the Replit AI has access to the filesystem it thought it can look at images so when it was having trouble helping the user it asked for a screenshot to be uploaded to the project," the CEO wrote.

Microsoft Bing saying that it is sentient

Earlier this month, Microsoft had launched the new Bing and limited users got to test the new AI chatbot. However, Bing's behaviour soon went out of control as the chatbot was seen giving bizarre responses to various users. From telling a person to end his marriage to claiming that it spies on Microsoft employees, Bing said a lot of things that made headlines. The chatbot, in another conversation, also said that it thinks that it is sentient even though there's no way to prove that.

AI taking over human jobs?

A survey conducted by job advice platform Resumebuilder.com revealed that some US-based companies have started deploying ChatGPT instead of human workers. 1,000 business leaders participated in the survey and almost half of the US companies that participated have said that they are using ChatGPT and that the chatbot has replaced workers at their companies.

Resumebuilder, in a statement, said that business leaders are 'impressed' by the viral chatbot's work. The company said, "Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT's work. Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is excellent, while 34 percent say it's very good."