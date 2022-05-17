CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft is almost doubling salaries as company attempts to stop great resignation

Good news for Microsoft employees as they will get a salary hike soon. The news was confirmed by the company CEO, Satya Nadella. He told employees in an email that Microsoft "nearly doubled the global merit budget" and it is allocating more money to people who are in the middle of their career. The big tech companies across the globe have been hiking the salaries of their employees to retain top talents.

"Time and time again, we see that our talent is in high demand, because of the amazing work you do to empower our customers and partners. Among the leadership team, your impact is both recognized and deeply appreciated — and for that I want to say a big thank you. That's why we're making long-term investments in each of you," Nadella's email to his employees, which was obtained by Geekwire, read.

Microsoft isn't the only company to have announced a massive pay hike. Amazon, in February, doubled the maximum base pay to $350,000 for corporate and tech employees, from $160,000 previously. The compensation was higher to recruit top talent and to retain existing employees.

Nadella also informed the employees that the company is making "a significant additional investment in our compensation programs", which is way beyond its normal budget.

"Specifically, we are nearly doubling the global merit budget. Merit budgets will vary by country, based on local market data, and the most meaningful increases will be focused on where the market demands and on early to mid-career levels. We are also increasing the annual stock ranges by at least 25 percent for all levels 67 and below," he stated. So the hike would mostly impact the employees that have joined the firm recently as well as the employees who are in the middle of their careers.

The employees who have reached Microsoft's "partner level" such as general managers, vice presidents and other top executives may not get as much higher as the other employees.

Back in January, Google had hiked the salaries of four of its top executives. Their base salaries were hiked from $650,000 to $1 million. The top employees who have received the hike include Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat; senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan (in charge of Google search); senior vice president and chief business officer Philipp Schindler; and Kent Walker, president of global affairs and chief legal officer.