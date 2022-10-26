CEO Sundar Pichai says Google is still hiring but only top engineers and at a much slower pace  

Google's parent Alphabet has recorded slow revenue growth in the last few quarters. And consequently, as confirmed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company is now slowing down its hiring. Alphabet saw a drop in its net income by 26.5 percent in this year's Q3 compared to that of last year. The ongoing slowdown in the advertising market is also constantly impacting the tech giant on achieving the set yearly targets. So, in order to set the budgets and stabilize revenue in the upcoming revenue quarter, Alphabet will be slashing down hiring of IT engineers and other staff.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on October 25 that Alphabet was planning to slow down hiring for the next two quarters. "We're sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities. Our Q4 headcount additions will be significantly lower than Q3. And as we plan for 2023, we'll continue to make important trade-offs where needed and are focused on moderating operating expense growth," Pichai reportedly said during Alphabet's earnings call.

"Talent is the most precious resource, so we are constantly working to make sure everyone we've brought in is working on the most important things as a company. We are reviewing projects at all scales pretty granularly to make sure we have the right plans there, the right resourcing and making course corrections. It is something we'll continue doing going into 2023 as well," added Pichai.

Notably, Alphabet will not be freezing hiring totally but will be filling in for the positions that are "for critical roles, particularly focused on top engineering and technical talent".

Even Google-headed YouTube witnessed its first ever revenue decline as its advertising revenue dropped to $7.07 billion for the quarter, from $7.2 billion in the same quarter last year. Looking at the current market conditions, Google earlier also announced a limit on hiring across the company.

At the same time, Pichai had also announced budget cuts to control spending and limit the expenditure of various teams. Other tech giants, including Facebook, have also announced hiring freeze and cost-cutting due to the perceived economic slowdown and fear of a persistent recession in 2023.