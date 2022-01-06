CES 2022: Intel launches 12th Gen Alder Lake mobile CPUs for laptops, says they are faster than Apple M1 chips

Intel is one of the important attendees of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022 that began on January 5. And the chipmaker used the platform to fire a fresh salvo at the two biggest threats right now. AMD and Apple are both steadily making serious inroads in their chip business and that is a threat to Intel, which still dominates the PC chip business globally. To bolster its position, Intel announced the 12th Gen Alder Lake mobile processors with hybrid design at the event.

The 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU first arrived last year, but it was for desktops. Intel has now brought the 12th Gen H processors to laptops, and it is making some serious claims. The hybrid design of the chipset includes up to 6 performance cores and up to 8 efficiency cores, which, a first in an Intel chip model, brings huge improvements in performance while ensuring optimal battery consumption. This is essentially an architecture that Apple uses for the M1 chipset.

Intel is still using the 10nm fabrication process but it is improved from its previous counterparts. The Alder Lake chips are rated at 45W TDP, but this could go much higher in turbo mode. Intel is promising high gains in performance with this chipset. The top-end Intel Core i9-12900HK has a base frequency of 2.5GHz for the performance cores, but in the Max Turbo mode, the frequency can go as high as 5.0GHz. Similarly, the base frequency of efficiency cores is 1.8GHz, but this can go up to 3.8GHz in Max Turbo mode.

If you compare these performance stats with those of the previous-generation chips, the 12th gen is 44 per cent faster in the "PudgetBench" benchmark results. And these scores are higher than those of AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX and Apple M1 Max - something Intel so desperately wants to achieve and, more than that, prove.

While the top-end Alder Lake processors - Core i3 to Core i9 - will be meant for heavy-duty laptops and gaming laptops, Intel has a series of 12th Gen U processors that are meant for light laptops. These have 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, both of which will distribute the load similarly to the chip cores in high-end laptops.

Intel said the 12th Gen Alder Lake H mobile processors will arrive on devices in the first quarter of 2022. You can expect all major brands, such as Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, Lenovo, MSI, and Razor to use the new Intel processor in their high-end laptops.