CES 2022: Lenovo launches new ThinkPad laptops sporting vegan leather and this looks refreshing

Lenovo ThinkPads laptops are mostly suave in design and business users love that. They like the clicky keyboards, red rubber stops, and a solid body that Lenovo has been offering with the ThinkPad series. But, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2022, Lenovo brought in a change to the ThinkPads. The new ThinkPad Z-series laptops use recycled vegan leather, recycled aluminium, and compostable sugarcane and bamboo material - something you will mostly find on laptops meant for personal, or non-business, users.

The new laptops in the ThinkPad series, ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16, take a modern approach in the selection of materials for the body. Vegan leather, as well as bamboo and sugarcane, is not what you will find on business laptops, but Lenovo may be thinking a bit differently. It is trying to remind users about sustainability and that these items, once discarded, contribute to the unmanageable e-waste. And that may ring an alarm amongst the users of the ThinkPad series.

While the whole message of sustainability and its implementation through recycled items may sound very fashion-distant, Lenovo has paid attention. It has introduced fres new colours to the new ThinkPad models. Both the Z13 and Z16 come in Arctic Grey and Bronze colours.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, ThinkPad Z16 price

The ThinkPad Z13 starts at $1,549 (roughly Rs 1,15,600), while the ThinkPad Z16 price starts at $2,099 (roughly Rs 1,56,700). Lenovo is targeting a release timeline of May for the new ThinkPad laptops.