CES 2022: Sony confirms plans for electric cars, unveils new Vision-S electric SUV

Two years ago, Sony added its name to the list of technology majors who have hinted at a future in the mobility space. Confirming that intention, the Japanese multinational firm has now unveiled yet another prototype of an electric car at the ongoing CES 2022. Alongside, it has promised to open a dedicated mobility unit by spring this year, which will be named "Sony Mobility Inc."

Gathering headlines globally, the new battery-powered vehicle by Sony is in the shape of an electric SUV and is named Vision-S 02. Yes, the 02 indicates that this is the second prototype by the firm, with the first being Vision-S 01 launched two years ago at CES 2020 as an electric coupe.

Unveiling the new EV, Sony said that it is based on the same cloud platform as the earlier prototype. Both the cars were showcased at the event, as Sony confirmed that the Vision-S 01 is being tested on the roads right now.

Sony Vision-S 02

As for the new version, the electric SUV by Sony carries a very similar look to the Tesla Model Y, which it will definitely compete with if it ever sells commercially. The rounded silhouette can be observed distinctly, with the only noticeable difference lying in the slightly more aggressive stance of the hood. There are more undercuts, the grille it a bit larger and the hood rises higher. Other than that, there is little to tell the two EVs apart.

Though it is the experience that Sony will likely concentrate on. It says that the Vision-S 02 comes with a "large interior space and variations of a 7-seater." The result is that the electric SUV by Sony will let each passenger customise the cabin as per their need. This would likely mean in-car entertainment options as well as features like climate control.

Entertainment, as well as other solutions like autonomous capabilities, will be powered through the cloud, as the car will be equipped with 5G connectivity. The vehicle is also poised for safety, as it uses a total of 40 sensors, both inside and outside, for the same.

Sony Mobility Inc

The Vision-S 02 is only a part of Sony's plans for the electric automobile space. As we had mentioned earlier, more and more tech majors are being ambitious with their goals for electric vehicles, and for all the right reasons. Sony is one of the most vocal yet, with both the prototypes as well as its recent CES announcement.

The announcement clears that Sony will be setting up a dedicated EV firm as Sony Mobility Inc later this year. The company says that the new entity will "further accelerate and make new proposals for the evolution of the mobility experience." This hints that it will not start building its own electric cars right away.

Instead, Sony will initially work on mobility solutions for other car makers through its new brand. Simultaneously, it will assess an entry into EV production. If Sony finds it viable, only then can we expect electric cars like the Vision-S to appear on public roads.