CES 2022 will conclude sooner than expected due to Covid concerns

CES 2022 will cut short its program due to covid scare. As per reports, the organisers have decided to drop the last day of its 2022 tech conference in Las Vegas. The show organisers have announced that the schedule has been cut short as an additional safety measure amid surge in Covid cases. The CES 2022 will now conclude on January 7.

Amazon, Facebook,Google, Microsoft and other big tech companies had already pulled out of the CES 2022. The companies had agreed to be a part of the tech event virtually only. The Consumer Electronics Show is the largest tech conference in the world, which attracts more than 10,000 people in each year.

Even the smartphone company OnePlus announced that it would not attend the event physically. OnePlus will exhibit its upcoming products virtually. OnePlus was speculated to unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro at the event, before making the device official in its home country China.

"CES will and must go on. It will have many more small companies than large ones. It may have big gaps on the show floor. Certainly, it will be different from previous years. It may be messy. But innovation is messy. It is risky and uncomfortable. I view CES as representing the best of our unique American history — a place where those who are different and have big ideas can gather. Where success is not based on class or religion or anything but the strength of an idea," CTA's president and CEO, Gary Shapiro told Las Vegas Journal.

Shapiro said that if they cancel the show, thousands of smaller companies, entrepreneurs and innovators who have spent money in building their exhibits will be affected. He said that the events will be streamed live for companies that have missed the event. Shapiro also revealed that more than 2,200 exhibitors are will attend the event in person and 143 companies have signed up for the event.

To gain entry into event, attendees will have to show their proof of vaccination to get their badges. CTA will also be testing the attendees before they enter the conference and will give away free Rapid test kits to them. The attendees will have to wear masks throughout the conference.