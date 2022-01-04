CES 2022: Withings launches Body Scan that can measure users from top to bottom

Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is set to begin in Las Vegas on January 5. French company Withings has released its far most technologically advanced connected scale yet, the Body Scan. The Body Scan is accurate to within 0.1 pounds (50 grams) or double the previous model.

It uses multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to measure whole-body fat and water percentage, visceral fat, muscle, and bone mass, and extracellular and intracellular water. It can even provide readings for individual body parts, including your torso, arms, and legs. All of that allows you to spot things used by health experts and sports professionals like dangerous localised fat or muscle imbalance, Withings said.

The technique works much like current fat-sensing scales, measuring resistance to a small undetectable electrical current sent from the scale's base through the body. While generally accurate, there is a significant margin of error in using a single entry point for this current. Adding more makes the technique far more accurate.

Working with a French company called Impeto Medical, Withings also developed a feature to assess nerve activity. The sweat gland measurement in the feet allows the Body Scan to track small nerve activity, which gives you a Sudomotor reading.

All the sensors also offer some of the more traditional biometric data, including heart rate, 6-lead ECG recordings to detect arrhythmia, and vascular age (arterial health) measurement. Withings claims Body Scan's algorithms can detect heart rhythm patterns associated with atrial fibrillation.

Withings will also include a three-month subscription to its health and wellness services. Data from the scale is sent to a medical professional, who will create personalised coaching and wellness plans based on this data, Withings says.

It will also offer personalised health plans, videos, and more covering topics like nutrition, sleep, exercise, and stress management to help users with their health goals.

Withings said that it created the Body Scan "because users are demanding more and more medical and health data and information." Though the design and high-strength tempered glass construction are similar to the previous Body Cardio, it's loaded with extra sensors.

Body Scan includes a 3.2-inch color display where you can see most of these results, but the device also connects to the Withings app on iOS or Android where you can see it all in detail.

The Body Scan is subject to FDA and CE clearance. So while Withings says it plans to launch the Body Scan for $279 (approx. Rs 21,000) in the second half of 2022, that will all depend on how fast the company can get the regulatory go-ahead.