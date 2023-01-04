CES 2023: Asus unveils new Strix, Zephyrus and Flow series laptops with up to 13th-Gen Intel Core processors

Asus has unveiled new laptops under its ROG Strix Scar, ROG Strix G, ROG Zephyrus, and ROG Flow series. All the new laptops run on Windows 11 and can be configured with 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. The new Asus laptops will be showcased at CES 2023 ( January 5 to 8). Most of the new Asus laptops now feature the company's mini-LED "Nebula" displays.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 2023 and ROG Strix G-series 2023 laptops specifications

Starting with the Strix Scar 16 (2023) and Strix Scar 18 (2023), the laptops come with 16-inch and 18-inch displays, respectively. For the 18-inch models, the company is offering customers the choice between displays with Quad-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution or Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels). The 16-inch model, on the other hand, packs a QHD+ display, but customers can choose between the HDR-supported models. The panel is a mini-LED, which Asus refers to as a "Nebula" display.

Otherwise, the laptops can be tuned with up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with GDDR6 16GB memory. Both Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Otherwise, connectivity options remain more or less similar. Users get two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an RJ-45 LAN port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The battery on the laptops is rated at 90Whr.

Asus ROG says the company has amped up the cooling performance, allowing more headroom for the CPU and GPU to boost for maximum framerates on the 2023 editions of Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18.

There's also a ROG Strix Scar 17 variant, powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It includes a 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

For the 2023 editions of the ROG Strix G-series, there are three models: ROG Strix G16, ROG Strix G17, and ROG Strix G18. These are more or less similar to ROG Strix Scar editions in terms of features with some tweaks in the battery department.

ROG Zephyrus 2023 specifications

Asus says the 2023 editions of Zephyrus laptops are all about "exceptional performance in thin-and-light form factors". Two laptops are getting the biggest updates: ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 features a 16-inch mini-LED display with QHD+ resolution, Dolby Vision, and a 240Hz refresh rate. There's a variant that supports HDR for a better visual experience. The ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with a similar display, though there's a variant with an IPS Full-HD+ display.

The laptops are powered by up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Otherwise, there are differences in the RAM and storage configurations.

Asus has also refreshed the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Asus ROG Flow series 2023 specifications

The 2023 edition of Asus ROG Flow X13 now features up to an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It has a dedicated MUX Switch to allow the users to intelligently route the display signal to get the highest performance in the game. The PC also comes equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and its chassis has also had a complete redesign, shrinking its footprint by 10mm while maintaining the 15-inch keyboard layout. The battery capacity has been increased from 62Whr to 75Whr. The laptop includes a new touchscreen QHD, 165 Hz Nebula Display on a 360-degree hinge -- making it easier for users to use it like a tablet.

The ROG Flow Z13, on the other hand, can be configured with the same Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU. The laptop also includes a dedicated MUX Switch. It features a 13-inch QHD 165 Hz refresh rate Nebula display (mini-LED).

Lastly, the ROG Flow X16 has gotten new internals, with up to a new Intel Core i9 13900H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with a MUX Switch. All 2023 Flow machines have Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection.