CES 2023: From boAt to Yulu, here's a list of companies that made India proud!

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is undoubtedly the biggest tech event of the year and as it takes place right at the start of the year, it gives a clear picture of what lies ahead. This year when it was back in action after a three-year hiatus, it was special and even more special for India. This year, a range of companies from different sectors of technology presented their products and services on a global stage.

Here are the companies that made India proud on the global tech stage.

Ajna

Indian start-up AjnaLens received CES Innovation Awards 2023 Honoree for the industry’s most advanced true mixed reality headset – AjnaXR.

Weighing 390 grams, AjnaXR features a Dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display with a 95-108 degree point of view and foveated rendering support. With a refresh rate of 90Hz, the company has designed two versions of the glass. The regular one with 3200x1600p resolution, and the enterprise edition with 5k (4560x2280p resolution).

The glasses house adjustable IPD 60-68 mm optics with Adjustable Diopter Support and 2 RGB camera. Powered by the Qualcomm XR2 chip, it packs in a 5500mAh battery for over three hours of continuous usage. These glasses have AjnaVidya learning platform in-built that enables users to up-skill or re-skill themselves in the virtual world.

Yulu

This e-mobility company revealed its new e-bike which is completely designed, developed, and built by Chakan-based Bajaj. Bajaj also has a stake in Yulu. Yulu is well-known for its bikes and cycles that aided food and e-commerce delivery persons to save fuel at a time when prices were sky-rocketing, Yulu bikes became the cheaper and simpler alternative.

However, the successor to its flagship bike is purely made in India by Bajaj with an all-new machine rather than the earlier Chinese-origin bikes.

boAt

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and his leading headphone company boAt also graced CES with Indian representation. The company has collaborated with international tech firms to create advanced hearables such as true wireless earbuds, neckbands, and headphones. These products were displayed at the event.

However, this was not the first time boAt was at CES. The last time, co-founder Aman Gupta had taken to his Instagram to share a picture of him in Vegas which was a miss this time.

LUCID implants

LUCID Implants is an Indian DeepTech business. At the CES this Nagpur-based start-up displayed its digital surgery solutions and custom-made implants.

It showcased their comprehensive solution that incorporates virtual surgical planning for pre-surgery simulation, intraoperative patient-specific tools for surgical precision, and individualised implants for optimal fitment. It is also the first Indian firm to use advanced 3D printing technologies to create PEEK-based patient-specific implants. At the ceremony, the business also unveiled its bone-regenerating implants.