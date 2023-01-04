CES 2023: Samsung to showcase new display tech that can both slide and fold

Samsung's display division will unveil a new prototype device called Flex Hybrid, which can both slide and fold. In its regular form, the device offers a viewing area of 10.5 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, while the extended display rolled out offers a viewing area of 12.4 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Samsung will unveil the display tech at the upcoming CES 2023, which will take place between January 5 and 8. Samsung is yet to reveal specifications like resolution, refresh rate, or peak brightness of the Flex Hybrid.

In a blog post, Samsung explains that the foldable technology is applied to the left side of the screen with slidable technology on the right side of the Flex Hybrid. As per the photos available on the website, the right side of the device is relatively thicker to accommodate space for the hidden display. The left side is much sleeker and includes a Type-C port to help users use the device as an external display.

Samsung has not explained the folding mechanism of Flex Hybrid either, though it is likely that the company has taken inspiration from the tech used in its folding smartphones, such as Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung explains that the inner display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is made from "ultra-thin glass" that can "bend hundreds of thousands of times without breaking." The hinges are also designed in a way to repel water splashes, though it is not dust-proof.

Since it is a prototype device, Samsung will likely make changes to Flex Hybrid whenever the final output rolls out commercially. The Flex Hybrid could be a standalone device in the future or its tech may be used on a tablet, phone or laptop.

At the CES 2023, Samsung will also showcase a 17-inch slideable display, which was previewed at Intel Innovation 2022 by Samsung Display CEO JS Choi in September. In its unrolled form, users get a 13-14 inch screen. Once the sides are rolled out, it offers a viewing area of 17.3 inches. Samsung's display division will also unveil a

QD-OLED 2023 77-inch TV with more than 2,000 nits brightness. The TV will also come in four more display sizes: 34, 49, 55, and 65 inches. The company says its 2023 lineup products are applied with the advanced optimisation algorithm IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material to improve the colour brightness of each RGB.

Beyond productivity and home products, Samsung will unveil a product for automobiles, dubbed New Digital Cockpit, targeting the self-driving vehicle market, which is expected to grow rapidly in the future. This product is a display designed for automotive digital cockpits combining a 34-inch display with a 15.6-inch display. The large screen can be used as a display for entertainment in autonomous driving mode.