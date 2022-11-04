Chaos at Twitter office as company confirms layoffs, 50 per cent staff may lose jobs

Twitter has started notifying employees about potential firings today, November 4, an internal unsigned memo points out. According to The Verge, which assessed the memo, Twitter staff will start receiving an email by 9 AM PST (9:30 PM IST), confirming whether they have been laid off or not. The email will reportedly bear the subject: "Your Role at Twitter".

The latest news comes days after another report stated that Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, is planning to cut the workforce down to 3500 from 7500 to save operational costs. Twitter has already laid off some high-profile executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

The internal memo shows Twitter believes that this "action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward". Musk and some former Twitter executives have pointed out in the past that Twitter has too many employees for the smallest roles, which is economically challenging. Secondly, the new Twitter owner has vowed to improve the company's financial performance, which is crucial for its survival at this point. Twitter's second-quarter results (March to June 2022) show that the company posted a net loss of $270 million.

Fired employees will be paid severance, though a leak claimed that Musk is looking at ways to prevent staff from vesting their unvested stocks. If that happens, he will be looking at a hefty payment to settle in addition to his $44 billion price tag for Twitter.

As mentioned, Twitter has already laid off board-level executives such as Agrawal and Gadde. Following their exit exactly seven days ago, the company also fired CMO Leslie Berland, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, who was vice president of global client solutions.

While firings will save cost in the long run, in the short-term Musk's Twitter is looking at alternatives for more revenue. The company is planning to expand its Twitter Blue subscription. Moreover, it will start charging verified users $8 if they want to maintain their blue tick next to the profile name.