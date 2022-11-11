Chaos inside Twitter, employee sends request to Elon Musk by replying to his tweet

Twitter has become a chaotic place to be in especially after the Blue subscription plan was rolled out. Anybody who can cough up $8 per month can get the blue tick and that is where the problem is. Some scammers who acquired the blue tick by paying for it, are impersonating famous celebrities to mislead people. This is clearly something Musk had not envisioned when he thought about making the blue tick freely available to people.

Now, Musk has announced a new rule for parody accounts, which also garnered significant reactions from some of his staff members.

Elon Musk, who is visibly flummoxed by the parody accounts, has now ordered the parody accounts to add "parody" to their names and not just to their bio. He wrote on Twitter, "Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio. To be more precise, accounts are doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok."

Reacting to his tweet, one of his colleagues at Twitter, Sheryl Rose, who works as Client Partner, Health, took to Twitter to ask Musk to suspend two accounts who were impersonating a pharmaceutical company. She tagged the names of the two accounts and asked Musk to remove them because they did not have a parody written beside their names. Another user, who was quick to notice, said that Rose, who works at Twitter, did not use official email to write to Musk but opted for Twitter instead to voice her concerns. She is also the brand manager who apparently does not have the power to get rid of the impersonators, but is compelled to ask Musk via Twitter for the same.

Cullen, who appears to be a critic of Elon's Twitter, spotted Rose's tweet to her boss. Replying to the email, he said, "Let's recap here. The current Twitter brand manager has no recourse internally to ban known impersonators of a pharmaceutical company and has to take to Twitter to escalate the issue to the CEO."

The Twitter handles that Rose highlighted were found impersonating a famous pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly and Company. The impersonators, with bluetick, announced that "insulin" is free for people. The accounts were soon suspended.

