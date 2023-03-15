ChatGPT 4 is here and it can do these 10 things that makes it almost human-like

GPT-4, the underlying technology of ChatGPT Plus (or ChatGPT 4) is here, and it is promised to be better and more sophisticated than its predecessor, GPT-3/GPT-3.5 language models. This comes months after its creator OpenAI rolled out GPT-3-powered ChatGPT for public testing. The company explains that GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that exhibits "human-level performance" on various professional and academic benchmarks and can even analyze image inputs. Currently, users with ChatGPT Plus subscriptions can test its capabilities, and developers can join the API waitlist if they want to incorporate the multimodal model into their tools.

If you thought ChatGPT was powerful enough to help with daily tasks like writing emails, reviewing codes, and solving math problems, here are ten things the next-gen GPT-4 can do and probably better, which makes it almost human-like.

--GPT-3 powered ChatGPT is known for offering answers in a jargon-free, conversational manner. OpenAI says the "distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle." GPT-4 is said to be "more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3 or GPT-3.5."

--As mentioned, GPT-4 can understand image inputs and offer text-based information, similar to Google Lens. In simple words, users can upload an image to identify objects or interpret texts within the photo. The feature is not yet available on ChatGPT, though OpenAI has partnered with Be My Eyes to test this capability.

--GPT-4 can also understand other languages better than GPT-3.5/ GPT-3. Once the GPT-4 API is available, Indian developers can incorporate it into their tools. It will help many Indians who prefer typing in their native language. Recently, Indian Twitter rival Koo integrated the GPT language module to help users create posts more easily.

--OpenAI notes that GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative than the previous-gen LLM (large language models). It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user's writing style. You can even challenge the AI technology by asking, "Explain the plot of Cinderella in a sentence where each word has to begin with the next letter in the alphabet from A to Z, without repeating any letters." That's just one example; however, it is possible the result may not always be accurate.

--One of the concerns of ChatGPT is that it can help solve homework. This became a cause of worry for many universities and even forced OpenAI to launch a plagiarism checker. OpenAI says GPT-4 can outperform GPT-3/ GPT-3.5 in examinations. For example, it scored 710/800 in SAT Evidence-Based Reading and Writing. Whereas, GPT-3.5 scored 670/800 in the same examination. In the Medical Knowledge Self-Assessment Program, GPT-4 got 75 percentile, and GPT-3.5 scored 53 percentile in the same test. However, it performed poorly in the AP English Language and Composition and AP English Language and Composition tests.

--OpenAI is also introducing a new API called "system messages" to let developers improve the user experience the way they want, or "within bounds." For instance, users can programme a system message by saying, "You are a tutor that always responds in the Socratic style. You never give the student the answer, but always try to ask just the right question to help them learn to think for themselves."

In other words, you can change the personality of GPT-4 to customise the user experience.

--OpenAI has not yet clarified whether GPT-4 can convert simple text inputs into video. However, Microsoft has announced that they have this capability, and it might be incorporated into their tools. This could potentially be a game-changer in today's society, which is dominated by social media platforms.

--Another area where GPT-4 can be highly useful is by analysing emails and calendars. It can act as a more advanced virtual assistant. If the work is implemented, users can ask GPT-4 tool to analyse emails and calendars to create a daily agenda. Naturally, this raises questions about privacy, which companies will need to figure out.

--OpenAI says that GPT-4 safety properties have been "significantly improved" and it responds to sensitive requests (for instance, medical advice and self-harm) better, like a human companion. However, the technology can still fetch incorrect answers, the company cautions.

--GPT-4 also has better memory and it has a maximum token count of 32,768. AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, use tokens to process and generate text. A token is a sequence of characters that represents a meaningful unit of text, such as a word or punctuation mark.

In other words, it can retain memory for longer and analyse more data to offer a more sophisticated answer.