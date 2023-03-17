ChatGPT 4-powered Bing Chat rolling out to all users for free: How to use

Microsoft's Bing AI is slowly rolling out to all users. The company first unveiled Bing AI or Bing Chat last month in a limited beta. Users had to join a wishlist to access the AI-powered chatbot, similar to the viral chatbot ChatGPT. According to Windows Central, Bing AI is slowly rolling out to all users, though they have to ensure that they have a Microsoft ID. Microsoft also lets users log in with their phone numbers.

The report notes that new users may still encounter the prompt to join the wishlist. Upon selecting the option, users will need to log in with their Microsoft ID to gain immediate access. However, some members of India Today Tech were unable to log in to Microsoft, while others had already received access to Bing Chat almost two weeks after joining the waitlist.

To access Bing Chat, open Bing on your browser and select the Chat option at the top left. It seems to be working on the Edge browser.

Once you get access, users will technically be able to use the new ChatGPT-4 for free. ChatGPT creator OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 LLM (large language model) earlier this week but said access is limited to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Microsoft, which has also invested in OpenAI, said that GPT-4 technology, coupled with Microsoft's proprietary ranking tools, power Bing Chat. That means users can use GPT-4 for free with Bing. The new-gen LLM tech that powers Bing AI and ChatGPT can offer smarter and more accurate answers. OpenAI says GPT-4 can even analyse images. This may help users to identify objects or translate texts within the image. However, the image detecting and analysing feature is yet to be widely available and OpenAI is testing the capability with a single partner at this point.

Another big advantage of Bing AI or Bing Chat is that the tool is available on the official Bing app for Android and iOS. On the other hand, ChatGPT is accessible via browser, though it is not widely available to new customers to boost OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription. Microsoft is also expanding Bing Chat to its services such as Word, Skype, and Teams.

Notably, Microsoft has also unveiled a new tool called Microsoft 365 Copilot to help users complete daily tasks such as drafting and sorting emails and creating presentations. 365 Copilot is a sophisticated virtual assistant that can analyze your data and documents to help you achieve your daily goals. Microsoft says it is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, Microsoft 365 suite's tools, and Microsoft Graph. 365 Copilot is currently available to select users, and wide availability may take some time.

