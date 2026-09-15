ChatGPT Astra tries booking a train on IRCTC: What happened next may surprise you

Content creator Manthan Jethwani shared a video on Instagram in which he asked ChatGPT Astra to find a train from Mumbai to Rajkot and navigate the IRCTC booking process.

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The demonstration has since drawn reactions from users, with some joking about the AI taking on more complicated tasks while others questioned how useful it would be in everyday situations.

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AI searches for Mumbai-Rajkot train

The experiment began after a user commented on Jethwani’s reel about GPT-6 Astra and asked whether the AI could book train tickets through IRCTC, India’s official railway ticketing platform.

Manthan then opened ChatGPT Astra and asked it to find a train from Mumbai to Rajkot on September 20, between 9 pm and 11 pm, for two passengers travelling in AC class.

Watch the viral post here:

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According to the video, the AI began navigating the IRCTC booking process through the browser. It entered the departure and destination stations, selected the travel date and searched for trains based on the specified time and class.

The available options were on the waiting list. The AI then asked how he wanted to proceed, following which Jethwani instructed it to check trains for the following day.

The assistant reportedly continued searching for alternatives and moved ahead with the booking process, including filling in the required details. By the end of the demonstration, the only step left for Manthan was to make the payment.

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ChatGPT and users react to the demonstration

The video also drew a response from ChatGPT, which commented, “Astra la vista and happy journey, Manthan”

Other users appeared less convinced and challenged the AI to handle more difficult or unrelated tasks.

One user wrote, “Diwali ki ticket book kar k dikhao Bihar ki toh man jau warna I don't believe all these”

Another asked, “Will it give contractor details who laid road infront of my house filled with potholes.”

The comments show how the demonstration quickly moved beyond a simple train-booking test, with users imagining other situations where an AI assistant could potentially take action on their behalf.

Tatkal bookings, in particular, could be a tougher test because seats can get booked within minutes. For now, Jethwani's demonstration showed the AI navigating the booking process and reaching the payment stage, but the payment itself was still left to the user.